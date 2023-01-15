Fog causing delays, cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A fog advisory issued by Environment Canada in the Central and North Okanagan is having an impact on flights getting to and from the Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

In a post on their website, YLW says, “due to weather conditions, we are experiencing some flight delays and cancellations. Please contact your airline for further information.”

As of 12:00, four flights from Vancouver, one flight from Victoria and another from Calgary were all cancelled. Meanwhile, eight other flights scheduled to arrive in Kelowna were delayed.

Those looking to fly out of YLW experienced similar issues, as 15 flights were either cancelled or delayed due to visibility issues. Airlines unable to fly out of Kelowna include West Jet, Air Canada, Central Mountain Air and Swoop.

The fog is hovering around the Central Okanagan – including Kelowna, South Thompson, North Columbia, North Thompson, and BC Peace River.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

The fog is expected to clear sometime around mid-morning in the south and near noon or early afternoon in the north.