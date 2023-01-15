One dead after two-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C. early Sunday morning

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Surrey.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police said they received a report of a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of 152 Street and Guildford Dr.
When police arrived at the scene they found two sedan cars severely damaged. One of the vehicle’s occupants was declared dead at the scene, according to police.
“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team with the investigation,” Sgt. Martin Neveu said. “Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue their investigation.”
At this point, the condition of other vehicle occupants is unknown.
Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP and BCEHS for more information.
Anyone with possible information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
