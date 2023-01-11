Vernon, B.C. crash knocks out power, leaves driver with minor injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Vernon, B.C. area residents woke up to a power outage Wednesday after an early-morning crash.

Police said the driver was headed south on 34th Street in Vernon when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a utility pole.

According to police, road conditions played a role in the crash which occurred shortly before 6 am.

View image in full screen First responders attend a single-vehicle crash that caused a major power outage in Vernon, B.C. Courtesy: Tasia Bell

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but the crash knocked out power to more than 7,000 BC Hydro customers in the area.

Dag Sharman, a spokesperson for the utility, said the crash broke the cross arm, the wooden structure that holds up the wires, and that’s what cut power.

The utility said power was only out for around two and a half hours.

By 8:30 a.m. Sharman said the cross arm was repaired and power was restored.