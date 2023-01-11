Vernon, B.C. crash knocks out power, leaves driver with minor injuries

Thousands of Vernon, B.C. area residents woke up to a power outage Wednesday after an early-morning crash.
Read more: Four ways life could get pricier in B.C. in 2023, and a handful of ways it might not
Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’
Police said the driver was headed south on 34th Street in Vernon when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a utility pole.
According to police, road conditions played a role in the crash which occurred shortly before 6 am.
The driver suffered only minor injuries, but the crash knocked out power to more than 7,000 BC Hydro customers in the area.
Dag Sharman, a spokesperson for the utility, said the crash broke the cross arm, the wooden structure that holds up the wires, and that’s what cut power.
Read more: BC Hydro working to restore power following winter wallop of South Coast
Read next: Canada briefly hit with similar aviation outage as U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume
The utility said power was only out for around two and a half hours.
By 8:30 a.m. Sharman said the cross arm was repaired and power was restored.
Comments