Teen who died in Langley crash was passionate, charming, family says

A young man who died in a Langley, B.C., crash is being remembered as a loving son, dedicated brother and role model.

Taren Lal was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening when he lost control of his car near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 228th Street.

The force of the crash flattened a fence and toppled a tree.

Lal was only 17 years old.

His family told Global News the teen was a beloved student at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey and he was heavily involved in sports.

“It’s hard to put him in words because he was so, so, so charming,” Richard Lal, Taren’s brother, told Global News.

“He was so passionate about sports, going to the gym. He recently started a wrestling career and he was starting kabaddi as well. He was so good at school, you can ask anybody at school, his teachers, his friends, man, he was so, so good. Man, he was like an upcoming star for the school as well.”

A GoFundMe has been launched for the Lal family to help them with funeral costs.

Langley RCMP is still investigating all the circumstances around the crash.