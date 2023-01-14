18-year-old arrested after BB gun brandished at N.S. university party

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a BB gun was allegedly brandished at a party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said police received a call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning after someone reported being approached by a male who brandished a handgun.

“Two individuals bumped into each other, and one individual threatened the other male and then showed the imitation firearm,” he said.

An 18-year-old from Upper Sackville was arrested and released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Feb. 28 to face charges of uttering threats, use of an imitation firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The incident forced the residence into lockdown for more than two hours.

In a statement, Acadia University said it issued a security alert to the campus at 1:08 a.m. regarding an incident in the Cutten House residence “involving reports of a non-student visitor flashing a gun.”

“Cutten House residents were advised to return to or remain in their rooms. Those not at home in the residence at the time were asked not to return until further notice,” it said.

RCMP issued an “all clear” at 3:38 a.m. and Acadia’s Safety and Security team lifted the lockdown.

“There were no injuries and there is no known threat at this time,” the statement said. “The University is grateful to staff and first responders who managed the incident swiftly.”

It said the Department of Safety and Security and Acadia’s Residence and Student Life team are working with the RCMP to further investigate the incident.

Students seeking emotional support are encouraged to contact the counselling centre and staff can access the employee assistance program, it said.