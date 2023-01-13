Cape Breton man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 death

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man from Glace Bay, N.S., has been charged with second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of Christopher Allen Reid.

In a release, Cape Breton regional police said Jarrot Bradley Currie was charged after an “extensive investigation” by the force’s major crime unit.

Spokesperson Desiree Magnus said in an email that Currie was arrested Thursday.

Currie, 31, was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Friday in connection with the death.

Police officers responded to reports of a man found injured on the sidewalk of Mitchell Avenue in Dominion around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2021.

Emergency Health Services attended the scene and Reid, who was 42, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the investigation is ongoing, police continue to treat this as an isolated incident,” Cape Breton regional police said.