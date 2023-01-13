Vernon daycare to up security in aftermath of children’s needle poke

Send this page to someone via email

In the aftermath of two children at a Vernon, B.C., daycare being poked by discarded drug needles hidden within an on-site play structure, new safety measures are being implemented.

Maven Lane daycare released a media statement about the Jan. 6 incident Friday, noting that while safety is always their top priority, they could not prevent the occurrence, which is “frustrating and traumatizing” for staff and parents alike.

“Since the incident, we have implemented further safety measures including additional lighting, extra cameras, and with more secure fencing coming soon,” a statement from the organization reads.

“Staff are completing more comprehensive inspections of all play spaces with extra site monitoring by our facilities team. In collaboration with community resources, additional guidance and support has been obtained with the RCMP agreeing to increase their presence within our neighbourhood, including foot patrols of the property.”

Their next step will see the daycare’s safety and security committee present an extensive safety plan for expanded safety measures that could further mitigate potential risk.

It was the first time such an occurrence had happened at the school and whether anything was contracted as a result of the needle poke has not been disclosed.

Interior Health said there are steps that can be taken to ensure safety.

“The first thing is prevention, so before anything like this happens we need to make sure that we are up to date on our vaccinations, specifically in this case. It’s really important to have protection from hep B and tetanus,” Interior Health medical officer Dr. Carol Fenton said in a recent interview.

“If a needle stick occurs, it’s really important to wash with soap and water and then contact your doctor or visit your local emergency department for followup care.”