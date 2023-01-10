Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon, B.C. children exposed to ‘narcotic paraphernalia’ at playground

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 9:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Drug needles found in Vernon Childcare centre playground'
Drug needles found in Vernon Childcare centre playground
Officials at a Vernon child-care facility are frustrated and angered after children were exposed to drug paraphernalia in their outdoor playground. The incident - which involved discarded drug material - resulted in an unknown number of children being poked by needles. Randi-Marie Adams reports.

Officials from the Maven Lane Childcare facility are frustrated and angered after children were exposed to a stash of “narcotic paraphernalia” that had been hidden on one of the gated and locked playgrounds behind the building.

In a letter sent out to parents Monday, Executive Director Hollie Henderson expressed her “deep frustration and regret” about the situation.

“Every morning, prior to opening, all outdoor play areas and facility grounds are thoroughly inspected by our facility,” said Henderson.

“We check every playground, parking lot and door-well.”

Read more: More and more drug use needles found in city parks

Read next: Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

The Maven Lane staff declined an on-camera interview, but did tell Global News they have to clean up their playgrounds almost on the daily.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbour Danielle St-Onge says the discovery of needles and other paraphernalia is actually a daily occurrence, but said complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

“It’s every night I see drug people coming through here. They are dealing right on the street here and we chase them out, and it’s ongoing — ongoing,” said St-Onge.

Click to play video: 'Advocacy group holds opioid crisis workshop at Kelowna high school'
Advocacy group holds opioid crisis workshop at Kelowna high school

According to facility staff, this is the first time children have been hurt. They said this has now become a learning opportunity, educating all their children with steps that need to be taken if they come across something like this again.

Trending Now

Interior Health commends the organization for what they have done and are doing to keep their students safe. They also want to share some important steps that need to be taken in case anyone comes into contact with any sort of drug paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the first thing is prevention, so before anything like this happens we need to make sure that we are up to date on our vaccinations, specifically in this case. It’s really important to have protection from Hep B and tetanus,” said Interior Health Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fenton.

“If a needle stick occurs it’s really important to wash with soap and water and then contact your doctor or visit your local emergency department for follow-up care.”

Click to play video: 'Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday'
Multiple people died of drug poisoning in Central Okanagan Saturday

 

This incident is now the subject of a police investigation. While it’s unclear what, if anything, some of the children were exposed to, parents were told to wait for further testing to be completed.

Staff said they will now be expanding their security measures and have contacted the City Of Vernon, RCMP and the local shelter in hopes additional safety measures can be implemented.

Advertisement
drug paraphernaliaDrug NeedlesVernon drugsMaven Lane ChildcareVernon NeedlesVernon Playgroundplayground drugs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers