Saint John man in his 80s dead after garage fire: police

Saint John Police say an 85-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found inside a burning garage.

On Thursday just before 9 p.m., fire crews were called to Midwood Avenue, where smoke was reported to be coming out of a detached garage of a home.

Crews found the garage engulfed in fire, the fire department said in a release.

The fire did not spread to the main house, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The police force and fire crews are now investigating the fatal fire, including what caused it.

Crews offered “their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this most difficult time,” in the release.