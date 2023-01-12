Menu

‘Significant winter storm’ heading to Atlantic Canada: weather agency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 8:36 am
Click to play video: 'Winter Safety for our Furry Friends'
Winter Safety for our Furry Friends
Global’s Eilish Bonang speaks with Heather Woodin, director of programming with the NS SPCA, about how to keep your furry family members safe during the colder winter months.

The majority of New Brunswick and parts of southern Newfoundland and Labrador are covered by a special weather statement, as a significant winter storm bears down on Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says the region will see snow, freezing rain and then rain starting Thursday and lasting until early Saturday morning.

Some areas of New Brunswick could see as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

The statement also warns road conditions can deteriorate quickly, making driving treacherous.

Nova Scotia’s Inverness County is under a Les Suêtes warning, as the region is expected to see “very strong wind gusts that may cause damage.”

According to the weather agency, winds could last into Friday evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” read the warning.

The rest of Nova Scotia hasn’t received any special weather statements or warnings, but Environment Canada forecasts rain beginning Thursday evening, and lasting through early next week.  Sunday could see rain turn into snow, according to the forecast.

In the Channel-Port aux Basques area of Newfoundland, the weather agency says heavy and prolonged rain could cause road washouts and closures.

As much as 100 millimetres of rain is possible.

The low-pressure system from Colorado is currently working its way through southern Ontario and southern Quebec, prompting a score of watches and warnings.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

