Canada

Atlantic storm bringing powerful gusts, heavy rain heading into Christmas Eve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 10:10 am
NS EMO urging Nova Scotians to get ready for storm ahead of holiday weekend
We check in with Jason Mew from NS EMO to get the latest on the storm getting set to hit Nova Scotia this holiday weekend and what to have on hand in terms of an emergency kit.

The East Coast is going through a stormy prelude to Christmas Eve, as a mix of heavy rainfall and powerful gusts are beginning today and carrying on through the night.

Environment Canada forecaster Ian Hubbard says the storm will be intensifying in western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick around noon and is expected to march through the region through the afternoon and into the night, before clearing on Christmas Eve.

He says the messy weather will last longer in Newfoundland, where residents can expect wet snowfall and powerful gusts through Christmas Eve until nighttime.

Read more: Rain, wind warnings issued for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of pre-Christmas storm

Hubbard says the gusts will be noteworthy, with predictions they’ll reach velocities of 90 kilometres per hour in some areas of Atlantic Canada, including up to 100 km/h in coastal areas.

Electrical utilities are warning residents to prepare for potential power outages, and airline departure boards at the Halifax airport were indicating delays and cancellations of some flights at
10:30 a.m. local time.

Rainfall and snow levels vary around the region, with 25 to 40 millimetres of rain anticipated in southern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and about 20 millimetres in Prince Edward Island, while in northern New Brunswick the precipitation will start out as snowfall.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

