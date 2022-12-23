Atlantic storm bringing powerful gusts, heavy rain heading into Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

The East Coast is going through a stormy prelude to Christmas Eve, as a mix of heavy rainfall and powerful gusts are beginning today and carrying on through the night.

Environment Canada forecaster Ian Hubbard says the storm will be intensifying in western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick around noon and is expected to march through the region through the afternoon and into the night, before clearing on Christmas Eve.

He says the messy weather will last longer in Newfoundland, where residents can expect wet snowfall and powerful gusts through Christmas Eve until nighttime.

Hubbard says the gusts will be noteworthy, with predictions they’ll reach velocities of 90 kilometres per hour in some areas of Atlantic Canada, including up to 100 km/h in coastal areas.

Electrical utilities are warning residents to prepare for potential power outages, and airline departure boards at the Halifax airport were indicating delays and cancellations of some flights at

10:30 a.m. local time.

Weather is impacting road conditions across the province. Roads may be slippery or wet so please adjust your speeds and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/dFEw8se7Fx — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) December 23, 2022

Rainfall and snow levels vary around the region, with 25 to 40 millimetres of rain anticipated in southern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and about 20 millimetres in Prince Edward Island, while in northern New Brunswick the precipitation will start out as snowfall.