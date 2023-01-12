Menu

Crime

Lindsay police seek suspect following business break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 1:03 pm
Police in Lindsay are looking for a suspect following a break and enter. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are looking for a suspect following a break and enter. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a break-and-enter at a Lindsay business on Wednesday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported break-in at a William Street North business.

Police learned an unknown individual entered the business around 7 a.m. by smashing the front glass door and then taking a quantity of cash before leaving.

Investigators gathered video surveillance and physical evidence from the scene and released an image of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-342-5242 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

