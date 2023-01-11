2 arrested after drugs, cash seized from residence in Lindsay: police

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face drug trafficking charges after a raid on a home in Lindsay on Tuesday.
As part of an investigation, members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s drug unit and street crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Lindsay Street North.
Investigators seized approximately 82 grams of fentanyl, 122 grams of cocaine and five grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,500 in cash.
Sean Fisher, 33, and Matthew Taylor, 39, both of Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.
Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay at a later date.
