2 arrested after drugs, cash seized from residence in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face drug trafficking charges after a raid on a home in Lindsay on Tuesday.

As part of an investigation, members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s drug unit and street crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Lindsay Street North.

Investigators seized approximately 82 grams of fentanyl, 122 grams of cocaine and five grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,500 in cash.

Sean Fisher, 33, and Matthew Taylor, 39, both of Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay at a later date.