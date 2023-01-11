Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, cash seized from residence in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 10:50 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized drugs and cash and arrested two men on Jan. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized drugs and cash and arrested two men on Jan. 10, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Two Lindsay, Ont., men face drug trafficking charges after a raid on a home in Lindsay on Tuesday.

As part of an investigation, members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s drug unit and street crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Lindsay Street North.

Investigators seized approximately 82 grams of fentanyl, 122 grams of cocaine and five grams of methamphetamine and more than  $1,500 in cash.

Sean Fisher, 33, and Matthew Taylor, 39, both of Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay at a later date.

