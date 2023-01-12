Menu

Canada

Record number of patients visit ER at Kitchener hospital

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 12:34 pm
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The icy roads across Waterloo Region helped contribute to a record number of patients being treated at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

The hospital announced on Twitter that its emergency department treated 295 people Tuesday.

“This is the highest volume we have ever seen and is the result of population growth, increased respiratory illnesses and weather-related slips and falls,” the hospital said.

Story continues below advertisement

GRH noted that it teamed up with the city’s other hospital, St. Mary’s General, in an effort to get a new hospital built. They submitted a proposal to the province last June but that still remains in the development stage.

“Together, we are doing everything we can to ease these pressures and limit emergency wait times,” the hospital said.

“You can help by seeking alternative care options when you’re in need of non-urgent or non-emergent care.”

Tuesday was a nasty day on roads across the region; a spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police said the service answered a total of 46 collision calls between midnight and 2 p.m. Jan. 11.

They said that seven of those collisions included injuries while police are also investigating a hit-and-run collision.

