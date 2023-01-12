Record number of patients visit ER at Kitchener hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The icy roads across Waterloo Region helped contribute to a record number of patients being treated at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

The hospital announced on Twitter that its emergency department treated 295 people Tuesday.

“This is the highest volume we have ever seen and is the result of population growth, increased respiratory illnesses and weather-related slips and falls,” the hospital said.

We are incredibly proud of the emergency department and the entire GRH team who worked together to care for a record 295 individuals in the emergency department yesterday. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/fAMGMhIOAi — Grand River Hospital (@grhospitalkw) January 11, 2023

GRH noted that it teamed up with the city’s other hospital, St. Mary’s General, in an effort to get a new hospital built. They submitted a proposal to the province last June but that still remains in the development stage.

“Together, we are doing everything we can to ease these pressures and limit emergency wait times,” the hospital said.

“You can help by seeking alternative care options when you’re in need of non-urgent or non-emergent care.”

Tuesday was a nasty day on roads across the region; a spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police said the service answered a total of 46 collision calls between midnight and 2 p.m. Jan. 11.

They said that seven of those collisions included injuries while police are also investigating a hit-and-run collision.