Weather plays havoc with Waterloo Region roads as dozens of collisions reported in area

The nasty weather Waterloo Region residents woke up to on Tuesday morning played havoc on streets as there were dozens of collisions in the area.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police said that the service answered a total of 46 collision calls between midnight and 2 p.m.

They said that seven of those collisions included injuries while police are also investigating a hit-and-run collision.

Environment Canada issued a warning about freezing drizzle on Monday night which was not lifted until after Tuesday morning’s workplace commute had ended.

The agency warned that, “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

“Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.”