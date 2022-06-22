Kitchener hospitals submit proposal for new facility to Ontario government

Kitchener’s two hospitals, Grand River and St Mary’s General, say they have submitted a proposal to the provincial government to build a new hospital in the area, as well as make some changes to the current facilities.

“As our community continues to grow, the pressure and overcrowding at our hospitals will only increase — unless we build for the future,” GRH president Ron Gagnon stated.

“We need new and expanded facilities that leverage the innovation and technology available in our region to look to the future, break boundaries and meet the needs of our growing communities.”

The hospitals were recently given $5 million from the province to plan for the future of health care in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

A joint release says the plans are still in their early stages and are years away from fruition, but in addition to building a new hospital, they would also to see Grand River Hospital transformed into an ambulatory and urgent care centre, while the Freeport Campus would be modernized and see its rehabilitation capacity expanded.

GRH and SMGH say the plans for the new hospital, including potential locations, will come after further consultations with hospital staff, the community as well as municipal and provincial governments.

They say the proposal was submitted after consulting with staff and physicians as well as community and health system partners, including Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the KW4 Ontario Health Team.

The two hospitals promise the future plans will not affect their current level of service to the community.

2:17 Ontario’s hospitals grappling with staffing pressures, long wait times Ontario’s hospitals grappling with staffing pressures, long wait times