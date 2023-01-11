Toronto physiotherapist facing 2 additional charges in connection with sexual assault investigation

See more sharing options

A physiotherapist in Toronto is facing two new charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said between March 2021 and March 2022, a man was employed as a physiotherapist at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation.

Police said the man treated a 14-year-old girl.

“During the treatment period, the man repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said on Dec. 21, 34-year-old Daniel Pringle was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

On Wednesday, police said between November 2013 and June 2015, Pringle was employed as a physiotherapist at Active Therapy Clinic of the Granite Club.

Police said he was treating a boy and allegedly “repeatedly sexually assaulted him during the treatment.”

Officers said Pringle was arrested on Tuesday, and was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police, Pringle is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police said Pringle was employed at Active Therapy Clinic at the Granite Club from November 2011 to July 2017.

Officers said he was employed at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation from November 2014 to present.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.