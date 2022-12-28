Physiotherapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 34-year-old physiotherapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said, between March 2021 and March 2022, a man was employed as a physiotherapist at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation on Bayview Avenue.

According to police, the man treated a 14-year-old girl.

Officers said during the treatment period, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Police said on Dec. 21, officers arrested 34-year-old Daniel Pringle of Toronto.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.