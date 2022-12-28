Menu

Crime

OPP expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 6:08 am
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed in a shooting in Hagersville, Ont. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed in a shooting in Hagersville, Ont. Thomas Carrique / Twitter

HAGERSVILLE, Ont. — Charges are expected to be announced today regarding a police investigation into a shooting that left an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead in southeast Ontario.

OPP say Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont.

O-P-P Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Pierzchala had been notified earlier in the day that he had passed his 10-month probation period.

Read more: 2 suspects arrested after OPP officer shot, killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Carrique says the 28-year-old officer was previously a special constable at Queen’s Park and had been with the provincial police force for just over a year.

The force says two suspects, a 25-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, were arrested and no other suspects are at large.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police had issued an emergency alert just before 6 p.m. advising all area residents to remain in place, which was cancelled after the suspects were arrested.

