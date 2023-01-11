Menu

Crime

Guelph police ring in the new year with large drug seizure

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 11, 2023 10:53 am
Guelph police ring in the new year with large drug seizure - image View image in full screen
Guelph Police / File

Police say a Bracebridge, Ont., couple left something behind during their stay in the Royal City — thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a hotel in the north end of the city on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say hotel staff were cleaning out a room when they discovered a sock left inside.

They say inside the sock were suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioids with an estimated value of $11,100.

Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more

U.S. flights 'gradually' resume after outage; minister says some Canadian flights impacted

The investigation resulted in a man and a woman being arrested on Tuesday by police in another jurisdiction and they were brought back to Guelph.

A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman each are facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were held for a bail hearing in Guelph on Wednesday.

 

FentanylDrugsGuelph NewsCocaineOpioidsHeroinHotelNew Year's DayGuelph Police Service
