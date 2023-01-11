Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian killed after being outside their vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 7:22 am
OPP on scene after a fatal crash on westbound Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga on Jan. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP on scene after a fatal crash on westbound Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga on Jan. 11, 2023. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say one person died and another injured after they were struck standing outside of their vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that at around 5 a.m., witnesses reported seeing two people outside of their vehicle in the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 between Renforth and Dixie roads, just after the transfers approaching Dixie Road.

A passenger vehicle on the highway then struck one of the pedestrians who ended up in a live lane of traffic and was then subsequently struck by a transport truck, Schmidt said.

The transport truck stopped briefly but ended up leaving the scene, he said.

The second pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The OPP said they are appealing for the driver of the truck to contact police and for any additional witnesses.

The express lanes of Highway 401 in the area are closed and motorists are being forced into the collector lanes.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

