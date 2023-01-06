Westbound Hwy. 401 closed in Whitby after overhead sign falls on highway

The Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound lanes are closed on Highway 401 in Whitby due to a fallen overhead road sign.
Police said the sign had collapsed near Brock Road on Friday morning prompting officers to shut down that stretch of highway.
All westbound traffic of Highway 401 is being directed off at Thickson Road.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said some sort of collision with the sign caused it fall onto the highway.
Read more: 2 dead after woman drives on wrong side of Highway 401 near Bayview off-ramp
Schmidt said it will require some heavy equipment such as bringing in a crane to remove the sign that’s blocking the highway.
-
B.C. travellers hunker down as violence flares in Mexican state of Sinaloa
-
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake after showing ‘remarkable improvement’: report
No injuries were reported.
Police are warning motorists to expect delays and take alternate routes.
Comments