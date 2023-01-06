Westbound Hwy. 401 closed in Whitby after overhead sign falls on highway

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound lanes are closed on Highway 401 in Whitby due to a fallen overhead road sign.

Police said the sign had collapsed near Brock Road on Friday morning prompting officers to shut down that stretch of highway.

All westbound traffic of Highway 401 is being directed off at Thickson Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said some sort of collision with the sign caused it fall onto the highway.

Schmidt said it will require some heavy equipment such as bringing in a crane to remove the sign that’s blocking the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are warning motorists to expect delays and take alternate routes.