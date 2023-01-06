Menu

Traffic

Westbound Hwy. 401 closed in Whitby after overhead sign falls on highway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:49 am
Highway 401 at Brock Street shut down due to fallen overhead sign. (Jan. 6, 2023). View image in full screen
Highway 401 at Brock Street shut down due to fallen overhead sign. (Jan. 6, 2023). Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound lanes are closed on Highway 401 in Whitby due to a fallen overhead road sign.

Police said the sign had collapsed near Brock Road on Friday morning prompting officers to shut down that stretch of highway.

All westbound traffic of Highway 401 is being directed off at Thickson Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said some sort of collision with the sign caused it fall onto the highway.

Schmidt said it will require some heavy equipment such as bringing in a crane to remove the sign that’s blocking the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays and take alternate routes.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceWhitbyhighway 401Brock RoadWhitby OntarioHighway 401 closedoverhead signsign falls on highway
