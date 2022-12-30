1 dead after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering involving wrong-way driver: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering that involved a wrong-way driver.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.
One person was pronounced dead while two others were injured, he said.
Schmidt said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.
Read more: 2 dead after woman drives on wrong side of Highway 401 near Bayview off-ramp
Read More
“Reports are that one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on,” Schmidt said.
Trending Now
-
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm
-
Canadian military rushing to buy new weapons after lessons learned from Ukraine war
Trending Now
Schmidt said the westbound Highway 401 is closed at Brock Road and will remain closed for most of the morning.
Comments