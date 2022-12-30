Menu

Radio - Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

1 dead after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering involving wrong-way driver: OPP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 7:32 am
The crash scene on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering on Dec. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
The crash scene on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering on Dec. 30, 2022. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering that involved a wrong-way driver.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

One person was pronounced dead while two others were injured, he said.

Schmidt said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.

“Reports are that one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the westbound Highway 401 is closed at Brock Road and will remain closed for most of the morning.

