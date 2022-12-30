1 dead after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering involving wrong-way driver: OPP

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering that involved a wrong-way driver.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

One person was pronounced dead while two others were injured, he said.

Schmidt said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.

“Reports are that one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the westbound Highway 401 is closed at Brock Road and will remain closed for most of the morning.

