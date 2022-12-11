2 dead after woman drives on wrong side of Highway 401 near Bayview off-ramp

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman have died after a collision in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they responded to a collision on Highway 401 just west of the Bayview off-ramp at around 5:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics said the drivers of two separate vehicles — a man and a woman — were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the two people died as a result of the head-on collision.

They said a vehicle was reportedly travelling the wrong way on the road, driven by a 35-year-old woman from Mississauga. Police said the man was 53 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear why the woman was driving in the wrong direction, police said, citing weather as one of the reasons being investigated.

Road closures are expected to continue into the early afternoon.