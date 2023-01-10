‘It’s not going to be easy’: B.C.-born former actor shares hopes for detox and recovery

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver-born former Hollywood actor now living on the city’s Downtown Eastside is hoping he’s one step closer to overcoming his addiction.

And Bernie Coulson, who once shared the screen with an Oscar winner says he’s overwhelmed at the outpouring of support since appearing on a Global News broadcast last month.

Now in his 50s, Coulson once shared an apartment with Brad Pitt, and starred opposite Jodie Foster in the 1988 blockbuster The Accused.

In the years since then he’s fought a hard battle with drugs, including 17 attempts at treatment.

When Global News last spoke with Coulson in October, he was days away from another attempt — but gave up his spot at the last minute for someone in more dire need.

Story continues below advertisement

3:14 Hollywood actor’s struggle with addiction on Vancouver’s DTES

Now, he’s scheduled for detox on Jan. 14, and was insistent this time will be different.

“It’s the first time that I am going for myself. I used to be told that … you’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that. No one is forcing me to go. They say if you go for yourself you are going for the right reason,” he said.

“I just want to say that I am going to try my best. I feel its going to be successful this time. I have a good feeling about it. Usually when I am feeling, it’s a good thing. It’s not going to be easy.”

When Global News first met Coulson, he was taking medically-prescribed narcotics and living in social housing in the DTES. He credited his new motivation to try detoxing to an overdose that nearly killed him.

Story continues below advertisement

He said it’s sad to see people living with addiction who want a better life waiting months to get into treatment.

“Sometimes people are gone by then, like look at the stats of people dropping. People are dying every day, people are dying on wait lists,” he said.

Coulson said he currently has part-time work as a Chinatown steward, helping keep the neighbourhood clean and needles off the street.

But he said he dreams of getting back into the film and television business if he can stabilize his life and deal with some health issues.

After Global’s coverage aired in December, numerous old friends and family reached out to send love and support.

3:31 Architects of Portugal’s successful drug policy say B.C. is missing key component

He said he wanted every single person to know he’s alive and he’s going to make it this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know there are a lot of people who have been wondering what I have been up to,” he said.

“I just kept away from people because I felt a little guilty. I didn’t want to influence anybody in the wrong way.”

And he had one final message for his 19-year-old daughter Kaylee: don’t give up on dad.

“I want to say I love ya, and I hope you see that after I go through the stuff and come out shining,” he said.