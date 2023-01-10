Family cat shot by arrow in north Edmonton under animal cruelty investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A family cat named Milo is recovering after being shot with an arrow while missing from his family’s home in north Edmonton.

On Dec. 31, the black, two-year-old male cat got outside the home near 164 Avenue and 59 Street and did not come back for more than a week.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said Milo’s owner reportedly found him on her porch and saw that he had an arrow sticking through the middle of his back.

A family cat named Milo is recovering after being shot with an arrow while missing from his family's home in north Edmonton in January 2023.

Milo was immediately taken to a veterinarian for treatment and found to be suffering from a fever and dehydration.

The arrow was successfully removed from Milo, and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The arrow removed from Milo, a cat owned by a north Edmonton family.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit is now looking for the public’s help to identify the person or people responsible for the animal abuse.

Edmonton police are holding a news conference Wednesday about this investigation, as well as another involving a dead dog.

The news comes just a few weeks after another disturbing incident of animal cruelty involving a family cat.

On Dec. 21, police said they were also investigating the violent killing of a pet cat by several young men back in October.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.