Crime

Suspects in brutal cat stomping death still sought by Edmonton police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 6:58 pm
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police investigating the violent killing of a pet cat by several young men earlier this year are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (ACIU) is investigating a stomping death that happened the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9, in the northeast neighbourhood of Evansdale.

Police said at around 3:10 p.m., five teenage boys were witnessed standing in a circle while kicking and head-stomping a grey cat until it lay motionless near an ETS bus stop at 150 Avenue and 89A Street.

Read more: Edmonton teen admits to killing, cooking cat

Several bystanders, including a driver who stopped her vehicle and attempted to intervene, witnessed the attack.

Witnesses also reported seeing the suspects holding the critically injured one-year-old cat while taking photos of one another on their cell phones, police said.

The owner of the cat, who lives nearby, noticed the disturbance and ran to the scene as the five boys boarded ETS bus 113 (bus stop 732), which includes a stop at Londonderry Mall.

The owner immediately took their family pet to an emergency veterinarian, where the cat was pronounced dead.

Read more: Cat survived abuse and now wears sweaters to protect severe burn scars

Police said although suspect descriptions provided to investigators are somewhat generic, witnesses described one of the suspects as having black or dark-coloured hair and wearing a navy-blue shirt with bold, white print on the front and black, baggy shorts.

Another suspect was described as having curly hair that covered his eyes. He was dressed in black clothing with dirty, white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have video footage of this violent act and/or who may know any of the suspects responsible to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Calgary cat owner traumatized after bobcat attack is caught on camera
