Stolen totem pole with ‘important cultural significance’ returned to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

A totem pole that was stolen from outside the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation band office last fall has been found and returned to its home.

Coquitlam RCMP received a tip last month that the distinctive red cedar structure with a carved owl on top had been left behind by a former tenant in a residential basement suite in Chilliwack, B.C. Mounties brought it back to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation on Monday.

“We would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP and the general public for their combined efforts in helping to locate and retrieve the stolen totem pole from the Nation,” said kʷikʷəƛ̓əm’s chief and council in a Tuesday news release.

“The carving of the owl was of important cultural significance to the Nation and we are very grateful to have it back here in our community.”

An image of the suspect in the Oct. 12, 2022 theft of a red cedar totem pole from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

The totem pole stood about three feet tall.

It was reported stolen from the office on Colony Farm Road on Oct. 12. Surveillance footage captured a suspect loading it into a U-Haul truck before driving away.

This is the outcome we hoped for but did not expect, said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the news release. We are really happy that we were able to return the totem pole, as we understand the significant loss and sentimental value that it held within the community.

RCMP are still investigating. Anyone with information can contact police at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-27539.

