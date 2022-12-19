Totem pole with ‘significant’ value to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation stolen, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A totem pole with “significant” sentimental and cultural value was stolen from the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation in the fall in a U-Haul, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

Police are investigating the Oct. 12 theft from behind the Kwikwetlem Band office on Colony Farm Road. Surveillance footage captured a suspect loading it into a truck before driving away, police said in a Monday news release.

The red cedar structure stood about three feet tall and had a carved owl on the top.

View image in full screen An image of the suspect in the Oct. 12, 2022 theft of a red cedar totem pole from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation is seen next to a daylight image of the totem pole. Handout/Coquitlam RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nation’s land is a significant loss for the community,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium, athletic build who wore a dark hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Global News has reached out to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation for comment on this story.