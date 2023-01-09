Richmond RCMP seek dashcam footage in road rage bear spray attack

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are appealing for dashcam footage after an alleged road rage bear spray attack last month.

The victim told police both he and a black Hyundai sedan exited Highway 99 on the Steveston Highway off-ramp on the evening of Dec. 27, and continued westbound on the Steveston Highway.

The other driver was swerving between lanes behind him until just past the No. 4 Road, the victim added, then the driver pulled in front of him and cut him off.

“The victim stated at this point, both he and the other driver stopped and exited their vehicles, which is when the driver of the Hyundai allegedly sprayed the victim with bear spray,” Richmond RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The driver then reportedly got back in his vehicle and drove off westbound on the highway.

The victim’s car is a grey four-door Tesla.

The suspect driver is described as man wearing black or dark clothing.

Police are seeking dashcam footage from between 6:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. northbound on Highway 99 from the Highway 17 on-ramp to the 99, through the Steveston Highway off-ramp from Highway 99, and of the Steveston Highway off-ramp from Highway 99 to between No. 3 and Gilbert roads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote the file number 2022-35742.