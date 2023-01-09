Menu

Canada

Woman seriously injured after crash involving car, transport truck in Burlington

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 5:21 pm
The scene of the crash on the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to Fairview Street. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to Fairview Street. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

A 52-year-old woman has serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Burlington on Monday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened on the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to Fairview Street.

Schmidt said a car was on the shoulder “travelling relatively slowly” when the female driver turned in front of a truck as it was exiting to Fairview Street and was broadsided.

The woman then became trapped in the car, Schmidt said.

She was later extricated and brought to hospital.

“The intrusion into the occupant compartment was significant,” Schmidt said, adding that the steering wheel had to be removed.

“Obviously something like this (is) very serious and significant. The entire crash was captured on dashcam and it does appear that the driver of this car turned right in front of the transport truck without giving them any fair warning. Please be aware of your surroundings when you’re making any movements.”

Schmidt noted that visibility was good in the area and roads were dry.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBurlingtonhighway 403Burlington crashhighway 403 crashfairview streetHighway 403 Collisionhighway 403 crash burlington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

