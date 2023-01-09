Carington, Ont., house severely damaged in overnight blaze

See more sharing options

A home in Clarington, Ont., was severely damaged in a blaze overnight.

Clarington fire Platoon Chief Bob McCutcheon told Global News emergency crews responded at 2:35 a.m. Monday to 1668 Taunton Road, just east of Trulls Road.

McCutcheon said a passerby spotted the fire and called it in.

The first fire truck arrived at the scene within seven minutes and the crew reported a heavy blaze on both floors of a two-story home.

A neighbour confirmed that there was no one inside at the time.

The fire was brought under control by 4 a.m.

McCutcheon said the length of time the fire burned prior to the arrival of firefighters led to the home’s destruction, causing $1.3 million in damage.

Winds and the proximity of a neighbouring structure led to crews applying water to an adjacent house and garage, McCutcheon added.

No injures were reported in the incident.

Due to the severity of the damage, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, McCutcheon said.