Recycle BC accepting more items in Central Okanagan

Recycle BC has expanded its list of items that can be recycled in the Central Okanagan, making it easier for residents to do their part for the environment.

As of Jan. 1, residents can now recycle single-use products and packaging-like products, either in their home recycling or by returning items to a recycling depot.

The change comes following an amendment to the BC Recycling Regulation. Previously, only plastic, metal and glass packaging, and paper products were included in the Recycle BC program.

This change bolsters the accepted material list to include items that are used as packaging or for a single use but were purchased as a product.

“We are excited to see many new items included in the recycling program,” says regional waste reduction facilitator Cynthia Coates.

“Flexible plastics are now combined at the depot. That means plastic shopping bags can now be mixed with your crinkly wrappers and other soft flexible plastics like squishy foam packaging.”

New items accepted in your curbside cart or depot include:

Recyclable with paper: Paper party décor (paper decorations, signs, hats, tablecloths, pinatas) Paper gift bags and boxes Cardboard moving, filing boxes



Recyclable with containers: Plastic plates, bowls and cups Paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining) Plastic food storage containers Plastic cutlery and straws Plastic hangers (that come with clothing) Aluminum foil wrap Aluminum foil baking dishes and pie plates Metal storage tins (thin gauge)



New depot-only items: