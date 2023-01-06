Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. expands recycling program to include more items effective immediately 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 3:04 pm
Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. government announced Friday its recycling system will now accept a wider array of single-use plastic items and packaging products in blue boxes and at recycling depots.

The goal is to make recycling easier and more convenient, as well as to keep the “environment healthy,” government officials said.

Read more: ‘Poor choices’: High levels of garbage found in Central Okanagan recycling

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

“Our government is working to ensure that people in B.C. can help to keep their communities and the environment healthy,” said Aman Singh, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Environment.

“By expanding our nation-leading recycling system to include more products, we are keeping more plastic out of our waterways and landfills.”

Newly accepted blue box items include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • plastic plates, bowls and cups
  • plastic cutlery and straws
  • plastic food storage containers
  • plastic hangers (ones included with clothing purchases)
  • paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining)
  • aluminum foil
  • aluminum-foil baking dishes and pie plates
  • metal storage tins (thin gauge)

Examples of flexible plastics now accepted at depots only:

  • plastic sandwich and freezer bags
  • plastic shrink wrap
  • flexible plastic drop sheets and covering
  • flexible plastic bubble wrap (not bubble wrap-lined paper)
  • flexible plastic recycling bags (blue or clear bags, or yellow or blue bags used for curb-side collection)
  • flexible plastic carry-out shopping bags (reusable)
Click to play video: 'B.C. government pledges $10 million for plastic recycling initiatives'
B.C. government pledges $10 million for plastic recycling initiatives

“This expanded materials list will allow more material to be recycled, keep it out of landfills and stop it from littering the environment,” said Tamara Burns, Recycle BC’s executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents play a key role in recycling this material by enabling it to be collected – by putting it into their bins or taking materials to a depot.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, B.C. regulates the largest number of residential packaging and products in Canada, where companies and producers are responsible for the collection and recycling of the products created.

This program also promotes and encourages companies to create and design less harmful plastic packaging.

Read more: B.C. man pledges to pick up a million bottles discarded along Canada’s roads

Read next: Rare video captures whale giving birth in front of astonished boaters

“These changes are effective immediately and are part of the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan, which aims to change how plastic is designed and used – from temporary and disposable to durable and reusable,” ministry staff said in a release.

“The action plan addresses problem plastics and single-use items through regulation, reduces new plastic by investing in reusable solutions, supports the processing and manufacturing of post-consumer plastics, as well as enabling the largest shore cleanup in B.C.’s history.”

The B.C. government said over the next four years, the province will be expanding producer responsibility programs to include mattresses, electric-vehicle batteries, and medical sharps.

Click to play video: 'What to do with your old phones, gadgets and other e-waste'
What to do with your old phones, gadgets and other e-waste
Advertisement
Related News
EnvironmentBCPlasticB.C. governmentBlue BoxPlastic RecyclingBC Ministry of Environmentrecycle bccutleryaluminum containersBC recyclehangersRecycle program expandedSingle-use plastic items
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers