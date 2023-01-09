Menu

Canada

Human remains found off P.E.I. identified as those of 15-year-old who fell from boat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 1:23 pm
Police say human remains found near Skinners Pond in Prince Edward Island have been identified as those of a 15-year-old boy who fell from a boat last summer.

The RCMP say that on Aug. 29 officers responded to reports of a teen who had fallen from a fishing boat several kilometres off the wharf at Pointe-Sapin, N.B.

They say about a month later, Prince Edward Island RCMP responded to reports that human remains had been found near Skinners Pond, which is nearly 60 kilometres east of Pointe-Sapin, across the Northumberland Strait.

The Canadian Coast Guard, a Transport Canada aircraft, a search and rescue helicopter and more than 20 local boats had responded to reports of the mishap.

The Halifax Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre suspended the search for the boy on the evening of Aug. 29, and the New Brunswick RCMP took over the lead in the search.

An RCMP news release today says the Prince Edward Island coroner’s office identified the boy’s remains on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

