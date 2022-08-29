Search for teen who fell overboard in New Brunswick suspended, turned over to RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a 15-year-old fisherman who fell overboard Monday morning off Pointe-Sapin, N.B. has been suspended as of 8 p.m.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax, which led the search efforts, tasked a Cormorant helicopter, three Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a Transport Canada aircraft as part of the operation.

The teen fell off the vessel about 30 nautical miles east of Miramichi, N.B.

The incident has now been handed over to New Brunswick RCMP as a missing persons case.

A special reflection for a missing teenager and his family who has fell overboard a fishing boat in Pointe Sapin. 🙏❤️ — Roger Melanson (@RogerMelanson) August 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Thoughts to all in Pointe-Sapin after a sad day on the sea. Thinking of family and friends + fellow fishermen and search & rescue crews. #PointeSapin — Paddy Quinn (@PQMiramichi) August 29, 2022