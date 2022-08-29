Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for teen who fell overboard in New Brunswick suspended, turned over to RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 8:05 pm
FILE - A Cormorant from 413 Squadron based at CFB Greenwood took part in the search. View image in full screen
FILE - A Cormorant from 413 Squadron based at CFB Greenwood took part in the search. Andrew Vaughan

The search for a 15-year-old fisherman who fell overboard Monday morning off Pointe-Sapin, N.B. has been suspended as of 8 p.m.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax, which led the search efforts, tasked a Cormorant helicopter, three Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a Transport Canada aircraft as part of the operation.

Read more: Fisheries research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier officially dedicated at N.S. ceremony

The teen fell off the vessel about 30 nautical miles east of Miramichi, N.B.

The incident has now been handed over to New Brunswick RCMP as a missing persons case.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagRescue tagSearch tagJRCC tagJoint Rescue Coordination Centre tagMissing Fisherman tagMiramichi NB tagOverboard tagPointe-Sapin NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers