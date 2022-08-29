Search for teen who fell overboard in New Brunswick suspended, turned over to RCMP

The search for a 15-year-old fisherman who fell overboard Monday morning off Pointe-Sapin, N.B. has been suspended as of 8 p.m.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax, which led the search efforts, tasked a Cormorant helicopter, three Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a Transport Canada aircraft as part of the operation.
The teen fell off the vessel about 30 nautical miles east of Miramichi, N.B.
The incident has now been handed over to New Brunswick RCMP as a missing persons case.
