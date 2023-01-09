Menu

Traffic

Two people sent to hospital after collision in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 8:16 am
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a multi-vehcile crash on Centtennial Parkway near Ridge Road Jan. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a multi-vehcile crash on Centtennial Parkway near Ridge Road Jan. 9, 2023. Global News

Two people were sent to hospital after a early morning collision in east Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Centennial Parkway between Ridge Road and King Street East.

Paramedics tranmsported one person to emergency in critical condition and another to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed Centennial in both directions for an investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

