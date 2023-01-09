Two people sent to hospital after collision in east Hamilton

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were sent to hospital after a early morning collision in east Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Centennial Parkway between Ridge Road and King Street East.

Paramedics tranmsported one person to emergency in critical condition and another to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed Centennial in both directions for an investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

.@HamiltonPolice continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision. Centennial Pkwy CLOSED bwtn Ridge & King. Two individuals transported to hospital. One in critical condition, one with minor injuries. Please avoid the area.

No further information at this time.#HamOnt https://t.co/dsecxWvWI6 pic.twitter.com/0bVlnAvjRl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 9, 2023