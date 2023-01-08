Menu

Fire

Man, dog rescued from Hamilton house fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 11:33 am
Officials with the Hamilton Fire Department said crews were told when they arrived that a person was still inside the home. View image in full screen
Officials with the Hamilton Fire Department said crews were told when they arrived that a person was still inside the home. Global News

A man is in hospital and a dog has been rescued after a fire in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to an address on Rosedale Avenue, near King Street East, at around 11 p.m., where smoke was coming from the main floor of a two-storey house.

Officials with the Hamilton Fire Department said firefighters were told when they arrived that a person was still inside the home.

Read more: Blaze that killed four in Hamilton started in couch of home without working smoke detectors: OFM

Read next: With vehicle theft rising in Canada, what are automakers doing to beef up security?

“Crews quickly initiated aggressive interior search and rescue/firefighting operations and located/rescued an adult male from the home,” Hamilton fire said. “Firefighters provided first aid to the patient prior to the arrival of Paramedics.”

The male patient was taken to hospital by paramedics. Officials said he suffered minor injuries and was expected to recover.

A dog was also found in the home and rescued without injury.

FireKing StreetHamilton FireHamilton ParamedicsRosedale AvenueHamilton fire rescueRosedale Avenue King Street fire
