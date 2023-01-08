Man, dog rescued from Hamilton house fire

See more sharing options

A man is in hospital and a dog has been rescued after a fire in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to an address on Rosedale Avenue, near King Street East, at around 11 p.m., where smoke was coming from the main floor of a two-storey house.

Officials with the Hamilton Fire Department said firefighters were told when they arrived that a person was still inside the home.

“Crews quickly initiated aggressive interior search and rescue/firefighting operations and located/rescued an adult male from the home,” Hamilton fire said. “Firefighters provided first aid to the patient prior to the arrival of Paramedics.”

The male patient was taken to hospital by paramedics. Officials said he suffered minor injuries and was expected to recover.

A dog was also found in the home and rescued without injury.