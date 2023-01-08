Menu

Crime

2 women stabbed at an apartment building in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 4:07 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto reported on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West for reports of a stabbing at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the stabbing was reported at an apartment building, where a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in the hand.

In a follow-up tweet, officers said another woman “attended an area hospital with stab wounds from the same incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingTPSToronto StabbingFinch AvenueIslington Avenuetoronto apartment stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

