2 women stabbed at an apartment building in Toronto, police say

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto reported on Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West for reports of a stabbing at around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the stabbing was reported at an apartment building, where a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in the hand.
In a follow-up tweet, officers said another woman “attended an area hospital with stab wounds from the same incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
