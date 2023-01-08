2 women stabbed at an apartment building in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto reported on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West for reports of a stabbing at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the stabbing was reported at an apartment building, where a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in the hand.

In a follow-up tweet, officers said another woman “attended an area hospital with stab wounds from the same incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

STABBING:

Islington Av + Finch Av West

8:27 am

– At an apt building

– Reports a person has been stabbed

– Police are on scene with Medics

– Woman has non-life-threatening injury to hand

– She is being transported to hospital

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS23Div#GO54727

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2023