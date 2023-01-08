Staffing issues temporarily close Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency department hours at Nicola Valley Hospital will temporarily be changed due to limited nursing availability.

Interior Health says Merritt and area residents should be advised that from 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday emergency services will be unavailable.

Patients are asked to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Kelowna General Hospital.

During this time all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

IHA says, people who are in need of life-threatening emergency care should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit the HealthLink BC website for non-emergency health information 24 hours a day, seven days per week.