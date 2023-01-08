Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Staffing issues temporarily close Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 12:54 pm
The closure is due to limited nursing availability. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited nursing availability. Google Maps

Emergency department hours at Nicola Valley Hospital will temporarily be changed due to limited nursing availability.

Interior Health says Merritt and area residents should be advised that from 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday emergency services will be unavailable.

Patients are asked to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Kelowna General Hospital.

Read more: Influenza cases down, RSV and COVID up in Interior Health

Read next: Calgary daycare has licence cancelled after investigation into alleged physical harm of child

During this time all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

Trending Now

IHA says, people who are in need of life-threatening emergency care should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit the HealthLink BC website for non-emergency health information 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Advertisement
Interior HealthMerrittKelowna General HospitalEmergency Departmentstaff shortageNursing ShortageRoyal Inland Hospitalvicole valley hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers