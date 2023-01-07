OPP investigating swastikas, damage found in Mount Forest public washrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects responsible in damaging a number of public washrooms in Mount Forest.

Staff at the Mount Forest Library contacted police after discovering one of their washrooms was vandalized on Thursday.

Investigators say swastikas were found carved into the walls, and toilets were plugged with paper.

OPP were later notified about another washroom in the area targeted by vandals.

They say a toilet was clogged with paper and garbage cans were turned over at the Mount Forest and District Sports Complex on Wednesday. Toilet paper was set on fire with more swastikas and vulgar rhetoric found on the walls Thursday.

On Friday, a business on Main Street South called police after finding one of their restrooms marked with swastikas.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate these possible hate-motivated crimes. Anyone with information on any of these incidents are urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.