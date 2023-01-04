Menu

Crime

Perth OPP seek info after dozens of headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2023 5:04 pm
Damaged headstones at St. Vincent De Paul cemetery in Mitchell on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Damaged headstones at St. Vincent De Paul cemetery in Mitchell on Wednesday. Ontario Provincial Police/Handout

Perth OPP are turning to the public for information after more than 60 headstones were found damaged at a cemetery in Mitchell, Ont., Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to St. Vincent De Paul cemetery on Nelson Street around 9:45 a.m. for a report of mischief.

Read more: Man banned from Goderich, Ont. shelter later found crawling through ceiling, OPP allege

It’s believed the headstones were damaged sometime between 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

