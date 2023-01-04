Perth OPP seek info after dozens of headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Perth OPP are turning to the public for information after more than 60 headstones were found damaged at a cemetery in Mitchell, Ont., Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to St. Vincent De Paul cemetery on Nelson Street around 9:45 a.m. for a report of mischief.

It’s believed the headstones were damaged sometime between 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.