Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 6, 2023 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen'
Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, as he applauded the Safer Communities Act that implements changes to the mental health system, school safety programs and gun safety laws, that “assault weapons need to be banned” in the U.S. “I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said – Jul 11, 2022

A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.

Read more: Calgary shooting victim remembered as hardworking family man: ‘He was just a great dad’

Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan

Police said the child had a handgun in the classroom and that they took that student into custody.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He added that the shooting was not an accident.

Parents and students were reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. View image in full screen
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website. School officials have already said that there will be no classes at the school on Monday.

ShootingVirginiaVirginia ShootingNewport News VirginiaRichneck Elementary SchoolRichneck Elementary School virginiashooting virginiateacher shot virginia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers