Man charged with child endangerment and more after fleeing traffic stop: Guelph police

Guelph Police Service laid charges after a driver allegedly tried to flee from police during a traffic stop over the summer.

Back on July 31 at around 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle leaving a parking lot on Woodlawn Road West with mismatched licence plates.

The officer followed the vehicle and was able to pull it over to the side in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 (Hanlon Expressway). But investigators say the vehicle then pulled out and sped away continuing south on Highway 6 before turning onto Speedvale Avenue West and travelling through a construction zone at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say they were able to obtain video surveillance footage showing the male driver along with three adult female passengers and a small child getting into the vehicle before it was observed by police.

On Thursday, found and arrested a 27-year-old man from Guelph. He is being charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, endangering a child, two counts of driving while prohibited, and four counts of breaching court orders.

The man is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.