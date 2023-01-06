Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with child endangerment and more after fleeing traffic stop: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 6, 2023 12:05 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service laid charges after a driver allegedly tried to flee from police during a traffic stop over the summer.

Back on July 31 at around 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle leaving a parking lot on Woodlawn Road West with mismatched licence plates.

The officer followed the vehicle and was able to pull it over to the side in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 (Hanlon Expressway). But investigators say the vehicle then pulled out and sped away continuing south on Highway 6 before turning onto Speedvale Avenue West and travelling through a construction zone at a high rate of speed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators say they were able to obtain video surveillance footage showing the male driver along with three adult female passengers and a small child getting into the vehicle before it was observed by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman charged after Guelph police found impaired driver with young kids in car

On Thursday, found and arrested a 27-year-old man from Guelph. He is being charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, endangering a child, two counts of driving while prohibited, and four counts of breaching court orders.

The man is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.

 

Guelph NewsDangerous DrivingVehicleTraffic StopHighway 6SPEEDGuelph Police ServiceChild EndangermentLicense Platesmismatch
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers