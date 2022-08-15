Menu

Crime

Woman charged after Guelph police found impaired driver with young kids in car

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 15, 2022 10:56 am
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph woman is facing charges of impaired driving and child endangerment.

Guelph police say they received a call Thursday night about a possible impaired driver.

Officers found a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Fife Road just before 10 p.m.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Public health confirms first case of rabies in bats this year in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

They say they discovered the driver reeking of alcohol along with two children under the age of 10 in the back seat.

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken to the detachment where police say tests confirmed that her blood alcohol was over the legal limit.

The impaired driving charges come with the usual 90-day license suspension and one-week vehicle impoundment.

