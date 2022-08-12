Public health confirms first case of rabies in bats this year in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed the first rabies case in bats in 2022.

A bat was discovered in the Melancthon area near Shelburne on Wednesday.

Two people are currently receiving treatment after being exposed to the bat.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said in a news release that if people find a bat in their home or property to contact animal control.

Read more: Wellington OPP seek dog that allegedly bit child at Elora park

He said that while rabies is relatively rare, it can become fatal if left untreated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is continuing to distribute rabies vaccine baits to curb the spread of the virus among other forms of wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health, however, says there is no vaccine or bait for bats.