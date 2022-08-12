Menu

Health

Public health confirms first case of rabies in bats this year in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 12, 2022 12:34 pm
A bat flies between trees in India on May 23, 2018. View image in full screen
A bat flies between trees in India on May 23, 2018. Biju BORO / AFP

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed the first rabies case in bats in 2022.

A bat was discovered in the Melancthon area near Shelburne on Wednesday.

Two people are currently receiving treatment after being exposed to the bat.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said in a news release that if people find a bat in their home or property to contact animal control.

He said that while rabies is relatively rare, it can become fatal if left untreated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is continuing to distribute rabies vaccine baits to curb the spread of the virus among other forms of wildlife.

Public health, however, says there is no vaccine or bait for bats.

 

