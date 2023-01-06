Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for assault arrested in Fenelon Falls: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:43 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested a driver after discovering the man was wanted on a warrant for an assault. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested a driver after discovering the man was wanted on a warrant for an assault. Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes man wanted in an assault investigation was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Jan. 3 around 3 p.m., officers patrolling in the village of Fenelon Falls noticed a driver who was known to be wanted on a warrant that had been issued as part of an investigation into an assault reported Nov. 2, 2022, in the nearby of Bobcaygeon.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 2 arrested after kidnapping, gun firing in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Jason Fountain, 46, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with assault causing bodily harm, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay at a future date, OPP said.

City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesWantedBobcaygeonCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPFenelon FallsBobcaygeon assaultKawartha Lakes arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers