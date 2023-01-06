Man wanted for assault arrested in Fenelon Falls: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man wanted in an assault investigation was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Jan. 3 around 3 p.m., officers patrolling in the village of Fenelon Falls noticed a driver who was known to be wanted on a warrant that had been issued as part of an investigation into an assault reported Nov. 2, 2022, in the nearby of Bobcaygeon.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Jason Fountain, 46, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with assault causing bodily harm, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay at a future date, OPP said.