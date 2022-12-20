Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after kidnapping, gun firing in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 11:20 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two people following a reported kidnapping and firearm incident in Omemee on Dec. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two people following a reported kidnapping and firearm incident in Omemee on Dec. 16, 2022. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Two people were arrested following a reported kidnapping and firearm incident in the village of Omemee, Ont., late last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a reported assault in the area of King Street.

Read more: SIU clears OPP officer for using anti-riot weapon during Omemee break-in, stabbing

Police on Tuesday did not provide any specific details on the incident but say two individuals were later arrested on kidnapping and multiple weapons-related charges, including the discharge of a firearm. A quantity of drugs was also seized.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Faysai Wiso, 19, of Omemee, and Janai Jean 22, of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined
  • Intimidation using or threatening to use violence
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Extortion while using a firearm

Wiso was additionally charged with discharging a firearm with intent, careless storage of a firearm, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a firearm serial number,  possession of a firearm obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Jean was also charged with assault, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and other drugs).

OPP said Tuesday both individuals were remanded in custody with a future court date in Lindsay.

AssaultFirearmKidnappingCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPOmemeeOmemee crimeOmemee kidnapping
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers