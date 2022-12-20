2 arrested after kidnapping, gun firing in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two people were arrested following a reported kidnapping and firearm incident in the village of Omemee, Ont., late last week.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a reported assault in the area of King Street.
Police on Tuesday did not provide any specific details on the incident but say two individuals were later arrested on kidnapping and multiple weapons-related charges, including the discharge of a firearm. A quantity of drugs was also seized.
Faysai Wiso, 19, of Omemee, and Janai Jean 22, of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with:
- Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined
- Intimidation using or threatening to use violence
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Extortion while using a firearm
Wiso was additionally charged with discharging a firearm with intent, careless storage of a firearm, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a firearm serial number, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.
Jean was also charged with assault, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and other drugs).
OPP said Tuesday both individuals were remanded in custody with a future court date in Lindsay.
