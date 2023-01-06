Menu

Traffic

Man in hospital, roads closed after truck crashes into Ogden home

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:23 am
Calgary police investigate after a truck crashed into a home along 76 Avenue S.E. on Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate after a truck crashed into a home along 76 Avenue S.E. on Jan. 6, 2023. Global News

Calgary police say a man has serious injuries after a truck crashed into a southeast home.

Around 1:36 a.m. Friday, police along with the Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of a crash in the 2100 block of 76 Avenue S.E.

EMS confirmed to Global News that a man was extracted from the truck and taken to hospital in serious condition.

The truck remains lodged in part of the basement of the home along 76 Ave.

Read more: Man charged for random attacks in downtown Calgary

The traffic sergeant at the scene told Global News four adults and two babies were asleep in the home at the time of the crash and were uninjured.

The CPS said the vehicle also hit a gas line which is why they’re taping off a large area surrounding the crash.

Police barricades have been positioned to detour nearby traffic. Bus routes 36 and 41 have been rerouted or cancelled altogether in the area.

A delay in the area is expected for several hours.

More to come…

