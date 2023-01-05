Man charged for random attacks in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in connection to five random attacks in downtown Calgary on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Macleod Trail S.E. shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

While investigating the collision using CCTV footage, police saw a man walk up to a family who was walking along Macleod Trail S.E. between 8 Avenue and 9 Avenue S.E. The suspect then struck another man multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground, where he was hit again several times.

Police said the victim was able to defend himself and get away.

Further review of the CCTV footage showed the man striking another man near the Arts Commons building downtown, police said. The victim and a woman were walking towards Macleod Trail S.E. after leaving the Arts Commons building.

The suspect then approached another couple walking north on Macleod Trail S.E. shortly after that incident, according to police. The suspect attacked a man, hitting him in the face.

The suspect then pushed another man on the back right afterwards. The victim got up to escape, ran into traffic and almost got hit by vehicles, CPS said.

At around 7:20 p.m., the suspect approached a family that was leaving Olympic Plaza and struck a man in the face. Police said the family members were able to defend themselves and found a safe space nearby to report the incident to police.

Police said the man went into the Arts Commons building, where he was located and arrested. An officer was injured during the arrest and was taken to the hospital and later released, CPS said.

Dawson Bailey Richardson, 29, has been charged with three counts of assault, one count of mischief, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of assaulting a police officer.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police said further charges are expected.

Police are asking any of the victims and anyone who may have witnessed the events or had interactions with the suspect downtown to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.